The National Police has opened an investigation following the shooting that occurred this Saturday morning in Marbella (Málaga, 150,725 inhabitants) in which two people were injured by gunshots. The events occurred around twelve noon in the Guadalmina area, west of the city of Malaga, as confirmed by police sources. The first hypothesis points to a confrontation between two drug trafficking gangs, one of Belgian nationality and the other of Dutch nationality. At the moment there is no person arrested, as reported by the Police in a note.

The event came to light after several neighbors called the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service around 12:45, warning that they had heard explosions near the A-7 highway near the Guadalmina urbanization, one of the luxury areas of Marbella. . Both health services and several National Police patrols traveled to the scene. The first information collected by the agents indicates the alleged participation of at least three hooded men who, after firing the shots, fled in a Citroën vehicle. Police sources have indicated that two people have been injured and have been taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital, although there is no fear for their lives.

This is the last episode with firearms recorded on the Costa del Sol, where this type of incident is frequently repeated. The previous one occurred just a few weeks ago, when a hooded man armed entered a nightclub in Estepona and shot one of the customers who were in the establishment in the foot. He then fled in a vehicle. The investigation remains open.

Six arrested for drug trafficking

The National Police has also reported this Saturday of an operation that has led to the arrest of six people in Marbella and Malaga for their alleged membership in a criminal organization dedicated to introducing cocaine into Spain from Colombia and stealing drugs and money from other rival criminal groups. . Its members were arrested just as they were preparing to carry out a robbery. Its danger forced the participation of the Special Operations Group (GEO). During the operation, the Police seized a hundred kilos of cocaine and 200,000 euros in cash. The operation has been carried out with the collaboration of the Colombian Police and the United States Security Investigations Office.