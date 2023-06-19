brozoThe scary clown, a character created by comedian Víctor Trujillo, points out that Andrés Manuel López Obrador will not allow Marcelo Ebrard to be President, because he needs a submissive person, flexible, pusillanimous and manipulableso he sees only two possible presidential candidates within Morena, Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto.

There are moments in the life of men and women when you have to be brave and stick with it, points out the little clown in his Latinus program, who warns that Morena has already started the process to select who will be her presidential candidate in 2024.

“And if someone tells you, no, no, what they are looking for, I am finding out, what they are looking for is a coordinator of the defense of the 4T. If someone tells them that it is because, one, he wants to turn the law around, and two, because he most likely wants to screw them up, it hurts to say it,” Trujillo notes in his best-known role.

Brozo refers that one of the six characters who registered this week in Morena, who without López Obrador’s embrace would not be candidates or block bosses, will be the next president of Mexico.

“And there we see Marcelo. Marcelo, resigning before anyone else, his position in the Foreign Ministry to go in search of the candidacy. He runs and runs, puff and puff, after a carrot that he will never reach because Andrés cannot run the risk that, already in the Presidency, Marcelo will start to be Marcelo,” says Brozo.

“And with your hand on his absent waist, at the first change, stop taking calls, and if you do, it’s to send him to hell.”

About Sheinbaum, he says that the charismatic Claudia resigned from the head of government of Mexico City not without first arming, in charge of the treasury a great public actat the Monument to the Revolution, to render a report on his government and then seek the candidacy, with the sole promise of “continuing the work of his Redeemer.”

The clown TeneBrozo adds that Adán Augusto left the Segob momentarily, because he will be the Secretary of the Interior of Claudia Sheinbaumand not precisely by decision of who would be the first president.

And Ricardo Monreal, he went up on stage but he is going to get off as soon as López Obrador orders it, just like Gerardo Fernández Noroña, like Anahí’s husband, Manuel Velasco, and even Yeidckol Polevnsky.

“Everyone will participate in the public survey knowing full well that the one that counts is the private survey that Andrés himself will apply to himself looking for the most submissive, flexible, pusillanimous, manipulable, docile, docile and obedient person,” says Brozo.

“And if that survey only looks for the person who possesses all those virtues, we only need one question: is it Claudia or is it Adam?”