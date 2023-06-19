According to the United Press International news agency, subjecting men with low testosterone, also known as “male hormone” to replacement therapy, did not make them more likely to have a heart attack, stroke, or death from heart disease.

The study involved a group of men who had both heart disease and hypogonadism.

“For men with heart disease, there is no risk in taking testosterone if it is given carefully and under supervision,” said Stephen Nissen, an expert in cardiology at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

But the researchers cautioned that this study should not serve as a green light for overtreatment with testosterone, especially when men are in good health, including those whose testosterone levels decline with age.

“What he fears is that it will turn into a commercial boom, as if he turns on the TV and finds an ad that says, ‘The Cleveland Clinic said testosterone is safe, so come and take a shot,'” Nissen said.

He added that men who suffer from some diseases are not advised to take testosterone, such as those with atrial fibrillation in the heart and blood clots.

The clinical trial was conducted with the support of the US Food and Drug Administration, while the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.