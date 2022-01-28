To make sure that applicants are honest about their degrees and work experience, employers can use specialized agencies to screen candidates. A check on debts or the presence of a criminal record is also possible. Should job applicants worry about having their whole life on the table?











“Looking up for a photo of someone is actually a form of screening,” says employment lawyer Mariska Aantjes. “It’s an invasion of privacy, but probably almost every employer does it. It is the lightest form of screening.”

During screening, the data of applicants is checked. For example, consider checking social media. Some employers are taking it even more thoroughly. For example, they want to know whether the applicant is honest about his diplomas, whether he or she has no debts, whether the work experience has been correctly stated and whether this prospective employee has a criminal record. To uncover that information, organizations can engage specialized companies, such as the screening agency Validata.

“Employers cannot simply have such a screening carried out,” says Harm Voogt, director of Validata. “The company must have a legitimate interest in checking the data and the checks must be relevant to the position.”

Fake diplomas or debts

For example, a healthcare worker may be checked on his diplomas, but a check on any debts is not necessary. “It is of social importance that the doctor or nurse can do his job properly. You don’t want to be treated by someone with fake credentials. But it does not matter for the execution of the work whether the person has debts.” See also Doctor loses record after marking patients' livers

Some sectors screen more than others, says Voogt. “It is quite normal in the financial world. At companies of American or English origin, nobody is surprised anymore when candidates are screened.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

More and more organizations in the transport sector and in the software sector are also making use of the company’s services. “In the transport sector, we have seen an increase in the number of applications of 450 percent in one year. This usually does not concern the parcel deliverers or the game developers, but the people who, for example, work with air freight or who see sensitive information.”

Only as a last check

According to Voogt, the growing popularity of screening is partly due to corona, which means that job interviews are more often conducted digitally. “At a real job interview you often see someone’s body language. You chat and you get to know someone. This is more difficult with a video connection. Then a screening feels safer.” See also Russia According to Russia, a hot bottle was thrown at its consulate in Ukraine

However, job seekers now do not have to worry that every company they will apply to will have an extensive background check performed. Validata does not screen all candidates for a position, only those who have landed the job. “It’s a final check. Checking all candidates is far too much work and, moreover, is not allowed by the privacy law. In addition, we are not concerned with the suitability of a candidate.”

During an extensive screening, the applicant or the employee must always be informed in advance, says Aantjes. So you are never ‘just’ screened. “The applicant therefore has the option of not cooperating, but then the company will probably choose another candidate for the position.”



Quote

If the applicant or employee is honest, then it doesn’t have to be exciting at all Harm Voogt, director Validata

Aantjes also advises companies to share the results of the screening with the candidate. ,,Certainly if he misses the job due to the results of the screening. Then the person has the right to know why and to defend themselves. Who knows, maybe a wrong conclusion has been drawn.”

Most people do not have to worry about a screening, reassures Voogt. ,,If the applicant or employee is honest, then it doesn’t have to be exciting at all. We only check whether the facts are correct, that’s all.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our work and career videos here:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.