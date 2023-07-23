Since its premiere last Thursday, July 20, the film by Barbie produced by Warner Bros. has been a resounding success around the world, proving that even though the doll was released by mattel more than 60 years ago, it is still a puzzle toy.

However, Kenthe faithful companion and boyfriend of Barbie, has also been one of the topics of conversation of the moment for ryan goslingwho gives life in the live actionsince the slogan of toys has always given a lot to talk about, because “Barbie is everything. He’s just Ken.”

But what nobody expected is that many would ensure that the character of Ken stole credit from Margot Robbie as Barbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwigfor this reason, curiosity arises about who the plastic doll really is, in addition to her boyfriend.

The origin of Kenneth Carson arose shortly after Barbie came out, who had a breakup with her in the mid-2000s, and until now is reborn through ryan gosling in the movie of Warner Bros.

Kenneth Carson is better known as Ken, and was released as the boyfriend of Barbie after 1959, and features two styles, a brunette and a blonde plastic figure. Initially she wore red bathing shorts and it cost around $3.50.

In accordance with mattelthe couple met while filming an advertising commercial, when the “famous teen model doll” went to a dance wearing a fancy dress and her hair in a high ponytail, while Kenneth watched her from afar.

Supposedly the dance took place in Willows, Wisconsin And it was love at first sight: “Somehow (Barbie) knew that she and Ken would go together,” said the narrator of the advertisement that brought them together in 1961.

However, Ken was not very popular nor was he considered an essential figure for collectors of Barbieeven in the book written by MG Lord, ‘Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll’, describes to Kenneth Carson as a “dropper with greatly reduced genitalia that wasn’t very important in (Barbie’s) life.”

In the year 2017, after we saw Ken in the third part of the movie ‘toy story‘, the days of the blonde doll came to an end, as Mattel created an inclusive line, where there are dolls with different hairstyles, body types and skin color.

Five years later, the official Twitter account of Warner Brosposted the first photo of Ryan Gosling looking tanned and blonde, wearing a sleeveless jean vest like the new Ken.

