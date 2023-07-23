The decision was made this same Saturday before the alert that a medical examination threw. This is not the first time that, in this context, the Israeli prime minister has had problems with his health. Since last year, Netanyahu has shown signs of cardiovascular involvement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a surgical procedure between Saturday night and Sunday to implant a pacemaker. His office published a video in which the political leader himself explained his health situation.

“A week ago they placed a monitoring device on me. That device beeped tonight and said I needed to get paced and I needed to get it done tonight”, recounted the prime minister. “I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors,” he concluded.

The head of government of Israel showed a good countenance in the film material, where he was seen smiling and standing. He further informed that he would be discharged on Sunday “afternoon.” The operation to place a pacemaker is an outpatient procedure, depending mainly on the age of the patient.

The device in question regulates the heart rate through electrical stimulation. It is not a permanent implant, since they have a battery with an expiration date.

Before the announcement, the premier gave some signs of physical discomfort. The last reported on him took place in the middle of this month, when he was taken to a medical center for apparent dehydration.

Also at the end of last year Was admitted the Jewish fast day known as Yom Kippur. On that occasion she felt discomfort in her chest while she was in a synagogue.

Pressure on Netanyahu

The current head of the Cabinet is the one who has remained in office the longest in the country’s history, around 15 years. However, this is not synonymous with tranquility in his mandate.

Netanyahu faces multiple corruption charges in court. His heavy-handed policy towards the Palestinians has generated unprecedented international scrutiny, to the point that his main ally, the United States, has joined in calling the leader’s attention.

His ministerial train, an amalgamation of ultranationalist and religious parties, has prompted him to carry out a judicial reform that has been rejected by a large part of its citizens. These demonstrate his discontent with massive marches that have been taking place for months on a weekly basis.

With Reuters and AP