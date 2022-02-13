For a few weeks now there has been rumors of a remastered version of GoldenEye 007 at the hands of Microsoftand to provide an additional voice in support of the rumors Jeff Grubbthe VentureBeat insider and journalist who has already proven his reliability on other occasions.

In this case, Grubb is providing clarification on the announcement of the project: “I think Microsoft will announce it first. It will probably come very soon, I think in the next couple of weeks.”

While not 100 percent reliable, the information provided by Grubb is backed up by another leak from some time ago that showed a list of trophies / achievements obtainable in GoldenEye 007 through a site that tracks achievements across Xbox Live servers. Among other things, it was the employees of Rarea development studio that is actually under the wing of Microsoft and is the author of the original GoldenEye 007 released on N64.

Who knows if the journalists of VGC and Games Industry were referring to GoldenEye 007, long ago …

Source: Thegamer