Experts always recommend following a diet rich in protein, for many reasons, most notably to help lose weight and promote muscle growth.

People often turn to carbohydrates when they need more energy, and research conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the United States showed that carbohydrates are a quick source of energy, compared to proteins and fats.

And the website “Fit and Well” quoted nutrition expert, Rob Hobson, as saying that a person can resort to protein for energy “but only in the absence of carbohydrates, which is not a very effective process.”

“This does not mean that protein does not give us energy, it can actually be used as a good source of energy,” Hobson added.

and provides Protein has only four calories per gram, which indicates that the main role of proteins is not to give energy, but to promote muscle and bone growth.