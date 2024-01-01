The Colombian striker Radamel Falcao García, the Argentine midfielder Oscar Trejo and the Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievskiwhose contracts with el Rayo Vallecano expire on June 30, they are free from this Monday to negotiate their future with any other club without having to refer to their termination clause.

Falcao, 37 years old, arrived at Lightning in September 2021 and since then he has played 66 games, only fourteen as a starter, and has scored twelve goals.

Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Despite his secondary role in the team, he feels comfortable in the Madrid team, where he acts as one of the leaders of the locker room. He 'Tiger' He has few minutes of playing time The league, but it has been key in the Copa del Reyhas scored three goals in 90 minutes spread over three games.

Although a few months ago there was talk of his return to Millonarios, the dream of seeing him play in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin With the albiazul jacket it will not be possible to fulfill it, at least in an official match. The striker explained the reasons that keep him away from Bogota.

Falcao García, Rayo Vallecano player. Photo: EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

The excitement of seeing the 37-year-old striker playing with Millionaires increased after the 'ambassador' club conquered the star 16 against National Athletic in the first half of 2023 and will qualify for the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

At one point there were negotiations between the club and the player, but they did not come to a successful conclusion and it seems that the hope of seeing him dressed in blue was completely buried with some statements that surprised the fans of Millionaires. He 'Tiger' of Santa Marta He explained why it is difficult to play for the club he loves.

“What about Colombia, The Millionaires thing was talked about at the time, but the conditions were not met. “You have to see the situation in the country as it is at the moment, a little complex,” he said.

In addition, he made it clear that it is very difficult to return due to non-sports issues: “Always seeing what happened to Luis (Diaz) They are negative things that make you meditate and perhaps slow down. This (the kidnapping) is something I had never seen before. Not only because he is a footballer, but because these are things that should not happen. The insecurity in Colombia has been noted a bit. “Having a close companion and experiencing that situation is very cruel.”

In the event of leaving Rayo Vallecano in January of this year, or in the middle of 2024, one of the leagues that could open the door to Falcao is the Major League Soccer (MLS). The tournament of USA seduces players who are thinking about retirement after the arrival of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets.

