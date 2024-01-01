Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The goalless draw against Al Dhafra, the “runner-up,” and its guest, Al-Oruba, the “leader,” at the top of the “14th round” of the First Division League, transferred the cards for deciding the “Winter Champion” title to a new round at the beginning of 2024, with three rounds remaining until the end of the first round.

Al-Orouba maintained its continuous lead in the standings, after raising its score to “33 points” from 13 matches, compared to “25 points” for its followers, Al-Dhafra, “runner-up” from 14 matches, equally with Dibba Al-Hisn III, with 25 points as well, but from 13 matches.

Al-Orouba remains the most prominent candidate to take the lead in the first round, with three matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the first half of the intense competition against the teams of Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, Al-Hamriyah, and Al-Arabi, respectively, while its competitor “theoretically” for the title of “Winter Champion”, Dibba Al-Hisn, also has 3 matches to play against. City, United, and Al-Taawoun, and Al-Dhafra will play the last two matches in the first round against Gulf United and Gulf FC.

January 2024 will witness the conclusion of the first round of the First League, with the “Round 15” matches being held during the next Saturday and Sunday, and the “Round 16” matches on the 13th of the same month, with the “Round 17” and last matches in the first round being played on January 20 and 21 of this month.

The result of the draw dominated 3 matches in “Round 14”, which included, in addition to the Al Dhafra and Al Orouba summit, a goalless draw in the Gulf FC and Gulf United match, which was managed by a female refereeing team for the first time, led by Rawda Al Mansouri, in addition to a 2-2 draw with Al Jazira Al Hamra and Al Taawoun. The latter completed the match with nine players, after the expulsion of the duo Abdullah Al-Ghafri and Matar Badji.

Al-Arabi rose to fourth place with 23 points, by defeating its guest City with a goal from Edilton Jr., and Masafi came from behind against its guest Dibba with a goal to win 2-1, grabbing three valuable points that raised its score to 22 points in fifth place, compared to 19 points for Dibba, which fell to the position. VIII.

United “Sixth”, with 21 points, regained the memory of victory absent in the past two rounds, by defeating its host Al-Hamriyah 3-0, dropping the latter’s ranking to 13th place with 15 points, while the “substitutes” Alfosini Gassama and Rabih Al-Mismari led Masfoot to achieve victory against Al-Rams 3. -2, Al-Mismari scored in the 45th minute and Jassama scored two goals in the 50th and 71st minutes.

Leading ranking

Al-Orouba 33 points (13 matches)

Al Dhafra 25 points (14 matches)

Dibba Al-Hisn 25 points (13 matches)

Al-Arabi 23 points (13 matches)