Despite an initial success on Xbox 360, the Crackdown series has had a particularly deep “bass” with highs and lows. Crackdown 3considered by critics and the public to a very large extent disappointing, but it seems that the developers are ready to move on.

A new project not yet announced by Xbox Game Studios has in fact brought back to the studio some developers who worked on Crackdown 3, which, although it makes one think more of a Crackdown 4 (also considering the open ending of the last title), does not rule out that it could be a completely different project.

According to Tech 4 Gamers, the veterans of Xbox Game Studios James Goddard, Mark Simon and Dave McCrate they have been working together on an unannounced project for several years. Simon was Design Director for ReCore and Crackdown 3 and has been working on the new project since 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. Goddard was Design Director on Ryse: Son of Rome and Crackdown 3, before joining the project in 2019. Finally, McCrate worked as a Senior Producer on Crackdown 3 and he also joined the new project in 2019.

There have never been any rumors of a Crackdown 4, but we’ll see. And then, with the Xbox showcase on June 12, there may also be room for this project.

Source: Gamerant