The sun is back. The Parisian terraces are outside, with sharply folded napkins, shiny cutlery and filled wine glasses. People laugh. On the world-famous Place du Tertre in Montmartre, a painter sits behind his canvas easel. On the left there are Italian cries, on the right American enthusiasm. Paris wakes up from a long winter sleep, it seems. In the Montmartre district, long thick lines of tourists shuffle through the streets with their cameras at the ready. Just like before corona.