Remembered for his role as Kiko in the series El Chavo del 8, Carlos Villagran became one of the most beloved comedians on Hispanic television, who recently underwent a surgery and it was he himself who shared the details of his state of health. health.

A few days ago, through the YouTube channel Inés Moreno TV, the entertainment journalist shared that the actor 79-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer: “I just heard about another person who is facing the cancer and radiotherapy, Carlos Villagran. But apparently he’s fine, he’s still working and he’s dealing with this in a good way.”

The journalist said she had been trying to contact the actor to learn more about his physical condition, but had not received a response. However, she shared that she found out about the information through a very close person. But now it was his own Kiko who spoke about his health.

Carlos Villagrán talks about his state of health



After Inés Moreno released the information about her prostate cancer, Carlos Villagran He initially remained silent on the matter. However, a few days ago, through a press conference she shared how she is doing.

He confirmed to the media that recently his health was at risk because of cancer. “I just had surgery prostate and nothing more, it is the only operation I have, I came out of it and I thanked God.”

Given the situation, the press asked him if he had considered making his will and he said: “I have not yet made my will, it is my irresponsibility, I know it, but I am afraid to do it.” Then he referred to Murphy’s Law, pointing out that someone can have a plan but as soon as he says it he has to change it, yet he declared: “I’m holding on a little longer.”

In the video you can see him healthy and energetic, making jokes with the press and answering all the questions, so apparently his health problems health are under control and the famous Kiko will continue working for more years.