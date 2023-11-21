Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, revealed that he was willing to take Sony to court to get the Fortnite crossplay across all platforms. This is what Sweeney himself revealed in the ongoing lawsuit between Epic and Google.

The CEO of Epic took the stand to testify to the company’s stance on open gaming platforms and how far he and Epic were willing to go to get full crossplay support on PlayStation.

Sweeney provided some Epic location information regarding the matter stating, “We were willing to fight in court if necessary.” This conversation is linked to a 2018 email Sweeney sent to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of development and global partner relations, Phil Rosenberg (then Senior Vice President, Head of Global Publisher and Developer Relations). .