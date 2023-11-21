Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, revealed that he was willing to take Sony to court to get the Fortnite crossplay across all platforms. This is what Sweeney himself revealed in the ongoing lawsuit between Epic and Google.
The CEO of Epic took the stand to testify to the company’s stance on open gaming platforms and how far he and Epic were willing to go to get full crossplay support on PlayStation.
Sweeney provided some Epic location information regarding the matter stating, “We were willing to fight in court if necessary.” This conversation is linked to a 2018 email Sweeney sent to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of development and global partner relations, Phil Rosenberg (then Senior Vice President, Head of Global Publisher and Developer Relations). .
Sweeney’s email “against” Sony
The email that the CEO of Epic Games sent read as follows: “Please let Kodera-san know, and be clear, that Epic will enable full interoperability across all platforms in Fortnite at an appropriate time in the future… we are ready to pursue this path with all resources available, wherever it takes us, and for how long.”
These are certainly strong words, but as we know Sony has finally enabled cross-play in Fortnite (and other games). In the same lawsuit we also discover that Google thought about teaming up with Tencent to buy Epic Games in 2018.
#Epic #Games #ready #PlayStation #court #Fortnite #crossplay