call of Duty could be the key to bring Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation. Microsoft has stated that it will honor the commitments made by Activision towards Sony, but after 2023 the situation could change and several possible scenarios would open for what remains one of the best-selling games ever.

Brief recap: Activision Blizzard has joined Xbox Game Studios, as part of a nearly $ 70 billion operation that will be finalized in the coming months, and PlayStation users rightly worried that Call of Duty could become aXbox exclusive.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, an official artwork

To appease the spirits, Phil Spencer himself has confirmed that Call of Duty will also remain available on PlayStation, although according to some rumors the agreement in place between Activision and Sony would see the franchise on PS5 And PS4 at least until 2023. In short, it would be two new episodes and the much talked about Warzone 2.

What will happen next? Here begins the interesting part of the speech, because the possibilities are many. On the one hand, there is the possible, entirely legitimate intention of doing pay off the huge investment of the acquisition to make the brand exclusive and therefore require millions of Call of Duty fans to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass in order to continue playing.

On the other hand, there is the inevitable attraction towards takings that the Activision series produces every year and would continue to produce, generating profits for Microsoft which at that point would behave like any other cross-platform publisher, at least from the point of view of certain productions. Nothing new: it has already happened for years with that blockbuster that goes by the name of Minecraft.

However, there is a third option that arises a bit like a mix of the two hypotheses represented so far: Call of Duty could remain available on PlayStation as long as Sony agrees to bring Xbox Game Pass to its platform. The veto so far has been only ideological, if you think about it: for the arrival of EA Play there were no problems and the same will probably happen with Ubisoft +.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, an official artwork

We know that Phil Spencer would like to bring Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and that in general the goal of Microsoft’s gaming division is to focus on services rather than hardware, making them available on as many platforms as possible. .

In the end, the only possible contraindication with respect to the landing of Game Pass on Sony consoles would be entirely the responsibility of Xbox, because it is clear that at that point owning the console from the Redmond house would become almost superfluous and would make PS5 the ultimate platformwith both the extraordinary Sony and Microsoft exclusives and various third party games in the catalog.

How do you think things will go? Will Call of Duty remain unconditional on PlayStation? Or will Microsoft really make it an Xbox exclusive once the current deals are over? Let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.