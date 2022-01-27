He may have lost 5 points in the direct clash with Carlos Sainz in the standings at the end of 2021, in the two’s first season as teammates, but in the eyes of many Ferrari fans. Charles Leclerc however, it remains the reference point of the Cavallino. It is an emotional bond that arises from the success of Monza 2019 and goes beyond the ‘simple’ issues related to contracts and rankings. Among the fans of the red car there are many who compare him, for his driving style and more, to beloved and unfortunate idols of Ferrari history: from Gilles Villeneuve to Jean Alesi. Certainly, compared to his illustrious predecessors, Leclerc hopes to be more successful at the wheel of the red.

To begin the approach to the official start of the 2022 season, the Monegasque sat this afternoon in Fiorano in the cockpit of the SF71H of 2018, for a private test session. The number 16 inherited the steering wheel from Sainz, starting to turn starting at 2 pm. Overall, Leclerc completed about half of a normal GP, covering 48 laps for a total of 143 km. In some passages, the 24-year-old driver also had the opportunity to greet the many fans who wanted to witness Ferrari’s first seasonal outing up close, albeit with a car that is now four years old.

“Our supporters are special – commented Leclerc at the end of the day, after being overwhelmed by a real crowd – today it’s really cold, yet they didn’t want to miss this first appointment of the new season. At least I had the engine that kept me warm, but they were really fantastic “ joked the Monegasque. “After a month and a half away from the cockpit I really wanted to get back to driving – added Leclerc again – it was a lot of fun and also useful as a workout. I can’t wait to hit the track in Barcelona with the 2022 car – he concluded – to fully enter this new era of Formula 1 and see if all the work we have done since last year will be rewarded with the competitiveness we expect to have “.