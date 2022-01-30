The Islamic State (IS) group’s attack on a prison in northeast Syria and fighting between extremists and Kurdish forces have left 332 dead since January 20, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) reported on Sunday.

On Saturday there were sporadic clashes between Kurds – supported by US troops – and members of the IS who fled, near the Ghwayran prison, where at least 3,500 extremists of different nationalities were being held, according to the NGO.

The OSDH said the attack, the most violent by IS since its defeat in Syria three years ago, and subsequent fighting killed 246 extremists, 79 members of Kurdish forces and seven civilians.

The increase in the death toll since the previous toll was triggered by the discovery of more bodies during the operation that Kurdish forces are carrying out in and around the prison buildings, in an area under the control of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, according to the OSDH.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the NGO, said that the toll could increase because there are several injured. In addition, he stated that, based on confirmed information, “another 22 bodies were located, which have not yet been identified.

Spokesperson for the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS), Farhad Shami, said the bodies would be buried in “isolated” sectors controlled by Kurdish forces.

Kurdish forces regained control of the prison and hundreds of jihadists, including escaped prisoners and participants in the attack, surrendered or were detained, according to the OSDH.

But dozens of IS members remain entrenched, especially in the prison’s north wing, which is “difficult to attack from the air or access by land,” according to the OSDH.

Shami warned that if the extremists did not surrender, Kurdish forces would consider a “military” solution.

