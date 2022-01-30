During Friday’s episode of Gf Vip, Kabir Bedi returned to talk about the tragic moment in which his son took his own life

During the episode of the Big Brother Vip aired last Friday, it reached an enormous level of emotion when Kabir Bedi, competitor of this edition, recalled the death of his son Siddharth, who took his own life in 1997 when he was only 25 years old. All the guests in the studio could not hold back the tears.

Goes on the journey of the Indian naturalized Italian actor Kabir Bedi inside the most spied-on house in Italy, that of Big Brother Vip.

During the episode last Friday evening, the actor, who became famous for playing Sandokan in the homonymous television drama of the 70s directed by Sergio Sollima, let himself go to painful memories of the most terrible period of his life.

Bedi was married in 1968 to Protima Bediwith whom he had two children, Pooja and Siddharth. The latter, when he was just over 20 years old, fell ill with schizophrenia.

A pathology that led him, in 1997when he was only 25 years old, a take their own life.

Alfonso Signorini brought up the conversation with the actor, recalling one letter that the second child had written to his parents before taking his own life.

After this momentvery touching and that caused tears and pain to everyone present in the house and the guests in the studio, it was Kabir who spoke.

The words of Kabir Bedi

Losing a child to a suicide you cannot understand how terrible it is. In the last months of my life, I tried to be close to him, but I couldn’t convince my son. He felt he no longer had any meaning, for him life no longer meant anything. He no longer tasted the food and in a moment of lucidity he had also told me that he wanted to take his own life.

I tried to prevent this suicide, but I failed. I was unable to persuade him to continue living.

Then Bedi wanted to speak to all families who are forced to face one similar situation.

I often hear from people caring for family members with schizophrenia. They suffer more because they see the people they love to change in a very tragic way.

They want to try to fix the situation, but it’s very difficult. 25-year-olds, highly intelligent men, suddenly lose their lucidity. And when they lose this clarity they don’t accept that they have a problem.

Finally, despite a tragically reopened heart wound, the actor also wanted to send a positive message.