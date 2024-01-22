You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Alvaro Montero
Millonarios FC and Colombian Football Federation
Alvaro Montero
The goalkeeper is a fundamental piece of the Bogotá team.
Millionaires had an excellent start to the season by decisively defeating Medellín, 5-0, on Saturday at the El Campín stadium.
The blue team starts its 2024 campaign with great hopes of fighting for the title again, meanwhile, it has its sights on the Super League that will be resolved this Wednesday against Junior, in El Campín.
They want Montero
In the midst of the ambassadorial euphoria, there is a cause for concern for the fans and it has to do with the interest that Estudiantes de la Plata of Argentina has in the goalkeeper. Alvaro Montero.
Press reports in Argentina indicate that the interest of the Argentine team is real and that they have been following in the footsteps of the Millonarios goalkeeper for some time.
According to information from Argentina, Montero was the second option in the market for the La Plata team since an offer was made for Brayan Cortes, Chilean goalkeeper who plays in Colo-Colo and who would have made the decision to stay in the 'Cacique', which is why interest in the Colombian was reactivated.
Montero, 28 years old, is not only a figure of Millonarios but is a regular goalkeeper in the Colombian National Team calls.
