Everyone, at some point in their lives, has been irritated by some specific sounds, such as: pen click, keyboard sound, chewing noise, car horns, music, loud breathing, kissing noises, water intake sound, snoring, high heels on the floor, dog barking, chewing gum, dripping faucet, repetitive sound of someone swinging their legs, among others. Especially when experiencing a moment of stress or excessive fatigue. But some people have selective sensitivity to sound, that’s what misophonia is all about.

+ Giovanna Ewbank reports diagnosis of sensory syndrome in her son

For some, hypersensitivity to certain types of noise is uncontrollable and occurs at any time, regardless of mood, causing more than just a nuisance. Triggering several disturbing sensations.

Experts point out that the causes are still not fully understood. However, misophonia can occur due to hypersensitivity between the part of the brain that processes sounds and the part that identifies them. And, normally, those who suffer from this sound chaos are classified as crazy, intolerant, unfriendly, stressed or moody people for not having absolute control of their reactions when exposed to certain types of sounds.

Without proper treatment, the worsening is gradual and the person is prone to accumulating annoying sounds. Although there is no cure for misophonia, there is a conservative treatment to alleviate the symptoms. One of them is the conditional cognitive therapy that helps in the control and acceptance of this condition, without affecting the relationships and the individual’s relationship with the environment.