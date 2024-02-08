According to the PF, the draft given to Bolsonaro by allies spoke of arresting the president of the Senate, Moraes and Gilmar

The president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) that a “irresponsible minority” he wanted a coup d'état, in reference to the January 8 attacks.

“Senseless action led by an irresponsible minority, which envisaged imposing a State of exception and arresting democratically constituted authorities. Now, it is up to the Court to deepen the investigations to fully elucidate these serious facts.”he declared.

The Federal Police revealed that Pacheco was one of the names mentioned in the draft delivered to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the intention of arresting him by force. In addition to him, the group talked about arresting STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes. Read the complete of the draft (PDF – 8 MB).

The senator was at an event in Minas Gerais, with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), during the unfolding of the Federal Police operation this 5th.

