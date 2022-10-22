For lovers of the genre, it is a great classic. THE radio team, as we know, they capture a lot of attention from enthusiasts, who thus have a way to hear the reactions of a driver while driving and, in a certain sense, to identify with them. One of the “champions” of the sector is Fernando Alonsowhich made history between a Karma it’s a GP2 engine.

During the PL2 in Austin, the two-time world champion added another anthology radio team to the already provided collection. The Alpine driver in fact found himself in front of Lewis Hamilton in the stretch that leads to the straight of the finish line. Not being able to overtake him, nor to get his way, he opened up with his race engineer: “Hamilton doesn’t have mirrors today. Incredible“.