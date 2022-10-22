Sunday, October 23, 2022
Gerard Piqué: video reveals his laziness before entering the pitch

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
Gerard Pique

Gerard PiquÃ©, on the Barcelona bench.

Photo:

Alejandro Garcia. Eph

Gerard Hammered, in the bank of the Barcelona.

The footballer is not a starter at Barcelona.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandezconsidered that his team “had a family reaction after the days of Inter and Real Madrid” after the Barça team beat Villarreal 3-0 with a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a goal from Ansu Fati.

“We will not always attack the first, the second or the third. You have to know how to choose the moment. And today we have done it and the team has enjoyed it. The first part has been very good. We have understood that the free man was the pivot and we have found the wingers”, he added.

The central Gerard Piqué entered the second part and there was a division of opinions among the fans in the Camp Nou.

While a large section applauded him, there were also some whistles.

they charged it

“In the Gamper I asked for unity for Barcelona fans and I think it’s time to be united. The only thing I can say about Piqué is whether he plays or doesn’t play is an example. There hasn’t been a single bad face and he’s a great captain. And this has to be known by the people”, stated Xavi.

The truth is that in this video you can see the laziness and lack of desire of the Spaniard before entering the game, which generated the rejection of the people.
