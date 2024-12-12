Irene Montero came out this Wednesday in defense of Lalachus after the attacks received upon learning that she will be the one to ring the bells this year on TVE along with David Broncano. In a video on her personal X account – formerly Twitter – the former minister has openly denounced “what happened this week with LalaChus” and described it as “fatphobia.”

«Laughing at a person’s body for being fat, Ridiculing her, attacking that person, usually women, because of the size of their body is fatphobia,” he insisted. “It is also true if you hide it behind a supposed concern for their health.”

Montero has taken advantage of the Christmas season in which the family reunites or dinners or business lunches are common to remember that “Comments are never made about a person’s body, especially a woman’s”because they are the ones that receive the most this type of criticism, and asks those who witness any comments about it to not allow it.

This type of behavior, he assures, “It is a form of violence that is very widespread and naturalized” that must be cut because we do not know the real damage it does to the person who receives it.









The comedian herself, during the broadcast of ‘La Revuelta’, spoke openly about the criticism she was receiving and assured that no one was going to take away from her with their comments. “a minimum of enthusiasm” at the moment that I was living.

With irony and full of humor, he pointed out to Broncano that there were people “worried” in case the balcony of Puerta del Sol could not support their weight. «I am very happy. That she is fat? Yeah? Nooo Do you know what I’m also fat…? I have a very fat daddy, which is where I have spent all the criticism these days,” he said jokingly.