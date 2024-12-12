The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, defined this Thursday as a “honor” the 2024 Person of the Year recognition that the magazine time He has delivered it for the second time, but stated that he can only “speak well” of 25% of the covers of the iconic New York magazine.

“It is an honor (…) I want to thank the magazine time. I’ve been on the cover many times. I don’t know who has the record. But I can probably only speak well about 25% of the covers. 25% are great. The others, I simply prefer not to see them, but it has been an honor,” Trump began in a speech from the New York Stock Exchange.

There he just starred the ringing of the bell on the New York floor with a standing ovation and with a sample of the cover, on which he appears as Person of the Year 2024, in the background.

“I think I like it better this time (this cover),” Trump added, then sent a warning to the press: “The media has calmed down a little. They treat us much better. Now, I think if they don’t, we will have to face them again.”

He was already person of the year in 2016

Trump, 78, winner of the US presidential elections on November 5, He was also Person of the Year time in 2016, when he also prevailed in the presidential elections against former Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

This year’s cover features Trump wearing his usual suit with a red tie on a gray background and with his hands clasped, while he looks defiantly at the horizon.





This one is already on the website of time an extensive chronicle with exclusive statements during the campaign and a dozen photographs, infographics and a video that document Trump’s impact in the United States and beyond its borders.

Qualifiers such as “the most powerful man in the world” or descriptions of his presidential return as “an unparalleled political renaissance.”

The first person of the year, in 1927

The annual and most important recognition of time It was first delivered in 1927 and its winners have raised controversy since its inception, combining personalities as diverse as Mahatma Gandhi (1930), Joseph Stalin (1939), Queen Elizabeth II of England (1952), John F. Kennedy (1961), Richard Nixon (1971 ), Ayatollah Khomeini (1979), the invention of the computer (1982), Jeff Bezos (1999), Vladimir Putin (2007) or Barack Obama (2008), among many others. Adolf Hitler was also recognized, in the only issue in which the chosen individual does not appear on the cover.