The Spanish Oryzon is capturing the looks of American pharmacists after the good results harvested by Your first molecule, Vafidemstat. It is a medication indicated for different brain -related diseases and that is about to enter the last phase of clinical trials.

Thus, the quoted points to this newspaper that is in conversations “under confidentiality” With different companies and studies both the sale of its first molecule and the entire laboratory. “This is the operation of a biotechnology: develop drugs until they licensed a multinational, or until the company is bought by the multinational itself because it is cheaper to buy the company than to license the molecule,” says the company’s CEO , Carlos Buesa.

It is a drug whose sales would exceed 3,000 million dollars annually only for patients with personality limit disorder, some 2,867 million euros. “Obviously not as Oryzon, but when we manage to license the molecule or When another company simply buys Oryzon“, insists.

In this sense, Buesa assures that “There is interest” In this medicine, which treats aggressiveness in different neurological and psychiatric diseases, although it does not clarify whether this attention is greater for a license agreement or for the acquisition of the complete laboratory. In any case, Some of the pharmacists who are beginning to expand their horizon to the neurological and mental sector are BMS, Pfizer, Abbvie, Otsuka and Lilly.

Stock capitalization of 120 million euros

Oryzon, which is quoted in the continuous market since 2015, currently It has a stock market capitalization of 119.69 Millions of euros and their shares reach a value of 1.82 euros. But the Catalan has always had her eye on America, and not only to perform part of her essays there. “Quoting in the United States is an old aspiration of the company. We hope that if everything goes well, we end up having this dual listing In the Nasdaq, “says Oryzon CEO.

In addition, the company will celebrate an extraordinary board on February 28 in Madrid. “Let’s do a total renewal in the Council“, declares Buesa. In addition to the re -election of CEO himself, the appointment of Four independent directors: Konstantinos Alataris, which has 30 years of experience in American medical technology; Luis Sánchez Quintana, former PWC partner; Montserrat Vendrell, partner in the High Fund Life Sciences, and Pierre Beaurang, who was CEO of Nitrase Therapeutics. Currently, José María Ventura controls 5.15% of the company, while Buesa itself has a 5.75% share.