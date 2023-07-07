Baghdad (Union)

Yesterday, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced the destruction of a den of ISIS terrorist gangs in Diyala, northeast of Baghdad.

And the Media Cell said, in a statement: “Day after day, the noose is tightening on the remaining elements of the terrorist ISIS gangs, thanks to the great efforts made by the security sectors, the accurate intelligence effort, and the prompt handling of information. To provide Air Force aviation with accurate information on an important target.

He added that “F-16 warplanes carried out an air strike in the Diyala ferry area to target this place, and at five o’clock a force from the 21st Federal Police Brigade and the National Security Detachments went out to search the place of the strike and found two bodies, two M16 rifles, a pistol and a hand grenade.” The Security Media Cell indicated that it continued to “destroy the terrorists’ dens for fair retribution.”