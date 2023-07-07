capitals (union)

Yesterday, the European Union office in Palestine announced contacts with regional and international parties to contain the escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, while Lebanese and Israeli sources said that two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel yesterday, while the Israeli army carried out cross-border strikes.

Media official at the European Union office, Shadi Othman, said that there is intense movement by the European Union with regional and international parties to contain the escalation and push things back to a square of calm, and the ability to establish a new phase.

Othman stressed that the position of the European Union affirms that “the cycle of violence in the Palestinian territories, storming areas classified (A), killing civilians and displacing families, must not continue.”

He added, “There is a European move based on the importance of regional and international efforts in order to ensure that the field escalation, which has become unacceptable, does not continue.”

Othman stressed the need for regional and international support to resume the political effort regarding the Palestinian issue and to open a certain horizon, “because the continuation of the current situation is not in the interest of any party.”

As a prelude to containing the escalation, he called for “ensuring legal accountability for those who carry out the attacks, especially as a result of settler violence, which is an essential element of tension in the West Bank in an unprecedented way.”

He also stressed the need to compel Israel to play its role in accordance with international law regarding the protection of Palestinian civilians, pointing out that the European Union is “in contact with Israel to put an end to these practices that lead to escalation.”

Twelve Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed during a military operation by the Israeli army on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, last Monday and Tuesday.

Yesterday, the Israeli ambulance service said that a Palestinian gunman shot and killed an Israeli near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, yesterday.

The Israeli army said that the attacker opened fire on forces who stopped to search his vehicle, which aroused the suspicion of the forces near the Kedumim settlement, adjacent to the city of Nablus.

The army added that the attacker fled the scene before being tracked down and “neutralized.”

A video clip circulating on social media showed what appeared to be several soldiers opening fire at the foot of the mountain near the settlement.

Violence has escalated in the West Bank over the past 15 months, with Israel intensifying its raids, street attacks by Palestinians and settler attacks on Palestinian villages.

Meanwhile, Lebanese and Israeli sources reported that two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel yesterday, while the Israeli army carried out cross-border strikes.

Three Lebanese security sources said that two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel yesterday, one of which landed in Lebanese territory and the second near a disputed area on the border.

After initially saying that it had no evidence of any unusual occurrences on its side of the border, the Israeli army later said that a projectile had exploded there. There was no indication of casualties.

The army statement said: “The Israeli Defense Forces are currently striking the area from which the launch took place in Lebanese territory.”

He added that the Israeli residential communities near the border did not receive any special orders because of this.

Reuters witnesses saw columns of white smoke rising from southern Lebanon. A resident of the village of Wazzani in southern Lebanon, where one of the rockets landed, said that artillery shelling hit the area from the direction of Israel.

Yesterday, the National News Agency said that more than 15 shells landed on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba and the Halta farm on the Lebanese border, in an Israeli strike.

No party has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire from Lebanon. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was discussing the matter with the Lebanese army commander.

The sources in Lebanon said that the second missile landed near the village of Ghajar, on the Lebanese-Israeli border. The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, appealed to all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation after reports of an exchange of shelling yesterday, given that the area has already witnessed tension this week.