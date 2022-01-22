A statistic for the worldometer website, which specializes in monitoring new infections of the Corona virus around the world, during the month of January, according to the official Iraqi News Agency, showed a new arrangement in the sequence of countries with the most recorded cases of Covid-19 infections.

According to the new ranking, Iraq ranked 27th globally, and first in the Arab world in terms of the total number of coronavirus infections.

Commenting on the significant rise in Corona injuries, and the wide spread of “Omicron”, the Director General of the Kirkuk Health Department, Nabil Hamdi, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Unfortunately, the country in general and Kirkuk in particular, is witnessing a frightening rise in the number of infections with the Corona virus, especially Omicron, where the daily rate of injuries in Kirkuk, for example, reaches a thousand cases, and that is why we decided to suspend the official and school hours in the province for several days to reduce the severity of the wave, but we hope that work will resume next week.

The Iraqi health official added that “there is a large-scale outbreak of the Omicron mutant in the country, which is characterized by its rapid spread, but fortunately the complications of infection in general are less severe compared to the previous mutant, where we witness, for example, entire families who were infected with it, but, thank God, they recover within a few days.”

On the reason why Iraq topped the Arab countries in terms of the high number of coronavirus infections, Hamdi explained: “Unfortunately, the most prominent reason is the weak pace of vaccination in general in Iraq and the lack of demand for vaccines, and there are those who spread lies and rumors to scare Iraqis and alienate them from receiving anti-virus vaccines, and all of this is not The fault of the Iraqi government and the Ministry of Health, which provides free vaccines to citizens.

Hamdi agrees with the views of epidemiologists, who expect that the new “Omicron” mutant will lead to the weakness of the virus and the loss of many of its properties, and therefore “Omicron is expected to constitute the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

According to the latest data of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, issued on Saturday, the total number of injuries in Iraq is approximately two million and 150 thousand, while the number of deaths due to complications from infection has reached about 25 thousand deaths, and the number of attaches has exceeded 9 million people.