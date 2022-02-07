Andoni Iraola is one of the stars of the week in the Spanish LaLiga. The Rayo coach is playing against ‘his’ Athletic for a place in the Cup final. The coach went through The spar by Manu Carreno.

Cup semi-finals: “It’s lucky to enjoy an opportunity like this at a club like Rayo. It’s the second time they’ve played in a Cup semi-final and they can make history and go to the final”.

Do you like playing the first leg at home?: “It has gone well for us on other occasions and I like it. We are the least favorite of the four, we are interested in having a long tie”.

Did you catch the Cup gene in Athletic?: “The Cup rewards those who bet on it. That Athletic is always involved in the ruckus is no coincidence. If you bet you have a prize. Doing something great goes through the Copa del Rey, since the league is left for three or four teams”.

Can I win the Lightning Cup?: “What I want is for Rayo to reach the final. Betis does things very well and is the favourite, as is Athletic. Rayo has options to win it, I’m not going to tell you that we have the same options as the rest but it is not unthinkable”.

Renewal: “We still have goals to meet. We haven’t done our homework for the season, which is to stay in the First Division for another year. There’s plenty of time to talk about the next season.”

Athletic, in the future: “I make my way and Athletic too. Things are going well for him. They are two paths that if one day they have to find each other very well and if not, also very well. No one knows the future”.

Falcao performance: “Falcao arrived with a lot of energy, and after playing against Madrid he had an injury. All players have ups and downs. I’m sure he’ll get back to his level”

The controversy between Xavi and Simeone?: “It’s normal to talk about the rival, always doing it with respect. As long as you talk with respect and without crossing red lines, it’s fine. I don’t identify with either of the two styles.”

Controversy of the audio of the coach of the Women’s Ray: “I have never spoken with the female Rayo coach (Carlos Santiso). In the end, the statements do not have much defense. It is evident what they are, they do not seem very defensible to me”.

