Iran attacks targets in Erbil in northern Iraq – allegedly against Israeli terrorist and espionage facilities. Just a pretext, says the Kurdish regional government. Tensions in the region continue to rise.

DThe government in Baghdad has condemned the Iranian missile attack on alleged espionage and terror targets in northern Iraq as an “aggression” against the country’s sovereignty and the security of its people. The attack was an “insult to good neighborly relations” and threatened the security of the region, it said in a statement announcing an investigation and “legal action.”

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires to Baghdad on Tuesday morning. According to eyewitness reports, several rockets hit Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, shortly before midnight on Tuesday night. According to authorities, four civilians were killed, including a well-known businessman whose private home was hit, and a child.