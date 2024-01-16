The renowned actress Margot Robbie, star of the highest-grossing film worldwide in 2023, 'Barbie', has surprised her followers by revealing that she will temporarily retire from acting. The reason behind this decision is her 'conviction' that the general public is tired of seeing the iconic doll in the movie.

Why will Margot Robbie temporarily step away from acting?

“Right now everyone is sick of seeing me. I think it should disappear from the screens for a while. Honestly, if I made another movie too soon, people would be like, 'Her again?We just spent an entire summer with her.' “I don't know what I'll do next, but I'll wait for some time to pass,” he revealed. Margot Robbie with a joking tone to the Deadline website.

However, the Australian-born has not acted for more than a year and, curiously, 'Barbie' was the last production in which she participated. “We finished 'Barbie' in October 2022, so it's been over a year since I've been on a set to perform. “It's my longest streak without acting since the time of the coronavirus, it's the first time I've done it,” confessed Robbie, who also played Harley Queen in 'Suicide Squad 1 and 2'

What will be Margot Robbie's new role in the film industry?

Margot Robbie will no longer be captured by cameras and spotlights as an actress, but she will continue to be immersed in the film world by concentrating her efforts on the production and direction of her own films.

“Everyone says that. Everyone asks me if I'm taking a break and I always answer: 'You know I'm also a producer, right? I'm not standing,'” she explained.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Photo: Sensacine.

What has been reported in the American press is that Robbie could return to acting in the film 'Ocean's Eleven', in which he would once again share the screen with Ryan Gosling, who played 'Ken' in 'Barbie'. “The information has leaked, but we haven't confirmed anything officially because it's too early. I don't think it will be my next immediate project. It's a considerable project and there are many logistical aspects that still need to be planned,” he said.

