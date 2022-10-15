T. SNOW Saturday, 15 October 2022, 20:06



Thousands of demonstrators yesterday defied the regime to protest in the streets of many towns in Iran due to the repression suffered by the population after the marches to denounce the death on September 16 of the young Mahsa Amini at the hands of the Moral Police, who He had been arrested for “inappropriate clothing by not wearing the scarf that covered his hair properly. The mobilizations pose the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution that overthrew the ‘shah’ and established the Islamic republic.

Although the unrest does not appear to be close to overthrowing the system, the protests have widened into strikes that again yesterday closed shops and businesses, affected the energy sector and inspired acts of dissent. In different videos broadcast on social networks, protesters – many of them students – could be seen shouting slogans such as ‘Clergymen get lost’ or ‘Woman, life, freedom’ while drivers honked their car horns.

These images were able to cross the borders of Iran despite the fact that telephone and internet services have been frequently interrupted during the last month. It happened again yesterday shortly before the protests began. According to human rights groups, more than two hundred people have died as victims of the repression.