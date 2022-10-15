Former president was fired for violating the institution’s code of ethics; minister did not mention the name of a possible nominee

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said on Friday (14.Oct.2022) that Brazil will nominate a candidate for the presidency of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank). The position has been vacant since September 26, when former president Mauricio Claver-Carone was fired for violating the institution’s code of ethics.

Without naming names, Guedes said that the government is seeking international support for the Brazilian candidate to run the bank. The name should be presented in the next few days.

The election for a new head of the largest development bank in Latin America will take place on November 20th.

After attending the IMF (International Monetary Fund) meetings, Guedes said in an interview with journalists that he revealed the Brazilian candidate for US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, in an informal conversation and that the name pleased her.

“We believe that whoever presided over the bank cannot preside again before Brazil. Brazil has watched for 63 years and has never presided. We think we deserve it, we have a representative GDP, we are a strong economy”said.

The outgoing president of the IDB, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said that the minister shot himself in the foot by seeking a Brazilian for the presidency of the IDB.

The IDB Board of Governors, of which Brazil is a member, voted on September 26 to dismiss Claver-Carone for violating the institution’s code of ethics. An independent investigation concluded that he had a relationship with an employee and authorized 2 salary increases for her. Claver-Carone denies the allegations.

“Brazil did not vote for my deposition because it disagreed with me, my policies or my way of thinking. He voted because he wanted to have a Brazilian president. But the reality Guedes doesn’t understand is that he’s doing the president a disservice. Bolsonaro. Because a Brazilian candidate has no chance of winning.”declared.

“The IDB election will be in November. Regardless of who wins on October 30 in Brazil, you will still have most countries in the region with left-wing, socialist presidents. Why would they support a Bolsonaro candidate? Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, no country will support a Bolsonaro candidate.” continued. “And if Lula wins, he won’t take over until January 1st, when the elections for the IDB will have passed. In the end, it was a shot in the foot.”