The well-known Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi was arrested this Saturday along with two other members of her band after giving an online performance in the middle of this week in which She appeared without a scarf and wearing a dress that left her shoulders exposed, although the Police have not confirmed his arrest.

The artist’s lawyer, Milad Panahipurwas in charge of communicating that the Iranian authorities had detained the musician in the north of the country and also two of her colleagues in her music studio in the country’s capital, Tehran.

Panahipur has denounced not knowing where the detainees are, who – according to statements given to the Emtedad portal – would have been deprived of all “contact with the outside world.”

The news has generated a great stir both inside and outside the country, with numerous media outlets that have praised the "brave action" by Parastoo Ahmadi by challenging dress codes for women imposed by Iranian authorities based on their interpretation of Islamic law.









This fact adds to the repeated protests against the Iranian regime that have taken place in recent years due to repression of women in the country, where a wave of massive demonstrations broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing the veil incorrectly.

«An unusual video»

For their part, Iranian police authorities have confirmed that Ahmadi was called to testify in relation to an “out of the ordinary” video. contrary to state valueswithout reference to any arrest.

«After the production and publication of an unusual video and against social values ​​by Mrs. Parastoo Ahmadi on social networks, she was summoned by the Public Security Police and He was instructed to appear before the judicial authority“said the head of the Information Department of the Police Command of the province of Mazandaran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The same spokesperson has also assured that the artist “left the Police building accompanied by her family after an information meeting”, about which they have not revealed any further details.