Associations of disloyal prosecutors

In life and as a mode of social behavior, it is often said that “you have to know how to be.” This knowing how to be is behaving appropriately to the environment in which one finds oneself, to the social context in which the social relationship develops, maintaining one’s own identity. This way of behaving is also part of what we consider democratic behavior, that is, respect and consideration for the rights of those who share that social space, without giving up one’s own convictions. In the case of public officials, even more so, in respect for the Institution they serve and its rules.

However, I sincerely believe that those responsible for the associations Association of Prosecutors (AF) and Professional and Independent Association of Prosecutors (APIF), do not “know how to be” in this difficult moment for the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Spain. They neither know how to be nor comply with the most basic rules of the Institution. They seem to lack empathy, not only in the professional environment, but also in the human understanding of colleagues who, due to vicissitudes of political circumstances that should never have occurred, receive institutional disloyalty from them with harm to people, and regardless of the serious effect that is produced. in the Institutions. The result of this behavior is to harm, in this case, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and, consequently, harm democracy.