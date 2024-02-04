Jeremy Renner played Hawkeye for a long time in 'The Avengers'. This character, despite not being one of the most powerful, was one of the most skilled, which is why he won the affection of all fans of Marvel. Renner's presence in new film productions was immediate: 'The Bourne Legacy', 'Wild Wind', 'Living on the Edge' and others. It should be noted that most of his work involves action scenes and high risk.

At the end of 2022, Jeremy Renner He suffered an accident that almost took his life: he was run over by a snowplow that temporarily affected his acting career. Despite this difficult moment, the actor did not give up and, two years after this event, he has returned to recording. He has even dared to make a promise to Hawkeye and Hawkeye fans. Marvel.

What promise did Jeremy Renner make to Marvel fans?

Jeremy RennerDuring an interview with E Entertainment, he was asked if he would play the hero Hawkeye again. When asked, Renner responded that he would be willing to do whatever it takes to return to his role. “I'm always ready. I'll be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All of those guys have been with me throughout this entire recovery. So if they want me, they could have me,” she maintained.

What happened to actor Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renneras he prepared to welcome 2023 with his family in Reno, Nevada, suffered an accident and suffered serious injuries: 35 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a perforated liver. The actor received support and messages from various colleagues, one of them was Mark Ruffalo, who visited him days later.

How was Jeremy Renner's recovery?

Jeremy Renner He also stated during the interview that he has followed a high protein eating plan to recover his bones. “Throughout my recovery, the only thing I could drink were protein shakes. That was the only way to get nutrients, because I had broken my jaw (…). Silk almond milk was what I used every day,” she expressed.

What is Jeremy Renner's latest series?

Jeremy Renner at the moment is working on the series 'Mayor of Kingstown, which focuses on the McLuskys, a family that seeks to impose order in a lawless city through Mike McLusky, the youngest, who negotiates with police forces, politicians, inmates and criminals to reduce tensions and violence, using unique methods as mayor.

Jeremy Renner was hit by a snowplow in 2022. Photo: YouTube screenshot

