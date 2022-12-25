Journalist Reza Abbasi: Kyiv will return to the pre-industrial era in case of an attack on Iran

Iranian journalist Reza Abbasi on his page in Twitter called Kyiv the consequences in the event of an attack on Tehran.

“The slightest action that threatens the security of the Iranian people will return Kyiv to the pre-industrial era. This is not a threat, this is a warning,” Abbasi said.

Earlier, Zelensky’s office called for a strike on Iranian drone factories. Advisor to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that Iran allegedly plans to increase the supply of missiles and drones to Russia and “brazenly humiliates the institution of international sanctions.” In connection with these politicians said that it is necessary to liquidate the enterprises producing drones.