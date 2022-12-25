Accidents | At least four dead after bus plunges into river in Spain

The accident happened on Christmas Eve in the autonomous region of Galicia in northwestern Spain near the city of Pontevedra.

in Spain at least four people have died after the bus drifted into the river, the authorities say.

The rescue operations had to be suspended the night before Sunday due to bad weather conditions.

At least two people have been taken to hospital.

At least two people have been taken to hospital. Another of those transported to the hospital is the bus driver.

Spanish El Pais magazine according to the bus driver has told the rescue authorities that there were eight passengers on the bus in addition to him. According to the authorities, there are no more people inside the bus and the rest of the passengers are being searched for in the river.

of La Voz de Galicia magazine according to the bus, there were relatives of prisoners who were visiting the prison in Monterroso.