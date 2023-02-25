The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has renewed the threat to “assassinate” former President Donald Trump for the US attack that in January 2020 killed General Qasem Soleimani. The warning, expressed at dawn yesterday in a television interview by the head of the Army’s aerospace force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, shows that the regime does not forget. The day after his death, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi already promised to “revenge the murder” of Soleimani. And the ultimatum remains latent, despite the fact that Trump left the White House in January 2021 and is now preparing his return to the electoral race while playing golf at his Florida resort.

In fact, Amir Ali Hajizadeh assured that his country’s military arsenal has just added a new hypersonic missile that could kill “a thousand Americans”, but he reiterated that the greatest interest of his militants is “to kill Trump”. The announcement that Tehran owns an “undetectable” long-range projectile capable of traveling at 16,000 kilometers per hour is worrying news for Western countries. Two years ago, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an authority on the planet’s military balances, already warned that Iran possessed the “largest and most diverse arsenal of missiles in the entire Middle East” of low and medium range. Some resources to which are added the hundreds of kamikaze drones stored in underground bases, and that this last year Russia has proved deadly effective in the war in Ukraine.

According to the head of the aerospace force, the new rocket is only activated 300 kilometers away from its target, which practically allows it to be “undetectable” by anti-missile shields. Tehran believes that with this weapon it destroys “the air domain” of the United States and could hit its ships located “up to 2,000 kilometers away.” “If we wanted to kill a thousand Americans tonight, we could have killed them, but we’re looking to kill Trump,” he stressed.

The death of Qasem Soleimani caused a special impact in Iran and in the countries around it. A well-known military and political figure, she led the Quds Force, the international branch of the Revolutionary Guards. Her leadership in foreign policy played a key role in shaping Iran’s representation in the Middle East. As a soldier, the Pentagon accused him of being behind numerous attacks on its bases in the region. The paramilitary arm is also related to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In “self defense”



The attack came a few days after a US contractor was killed in a bombing attack on a military base in Afghanistan. The car in which the general was traveling, in the company of the vice president of the Popular Crowd Iraqi Shiite militias, Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, was hit in an air strike on the road leading to Baghdad airport. Then-President Donald Trump justified the attack on Soleimani because he “planned to blow up the US embassy in Iraq.” He came to describe him as a “monster.” We act in legitimate defense », he emphasized. A week later, Tehran responded by launching several missiles at a US military airfield in Iraq. It caused no casualties.

“We hope to be able to kill Trump, Mike Pompeo (former US Secretary of State) and Kenneth McEnzie (2020 chief of Army Central Command in the Middle East), as well as the military officials who gave the order to assassinate Soleimani,” he said. on television General Amirali Hajizadeh in his surprising statement in the early hours of yesterday, when in the West there is hardly a memory of the old threat of the regime. Trump had not responded last night to the intimidation of the Iranian general.

The air force command demonstrations came just hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian ended an official trip to Iraq to strengthen the two countries’ security collaboration. The head of diplomacy met with the head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidane, to whom he conveyed Tehran’s interest in reactivating the investigations into the murders of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis. Zidane assured that his department has taken great steps to present an accusation against the organizers and perpetrators of the air attack, in addition to guaranteeing Iraq’s commitment to sit them on the bench.