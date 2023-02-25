The Ukraine war caused an “energy shock” that shook European economies and societies, and caused existential anxiety that deeply affected the “old continent”. However, the Europeans devised new plans and policies that greatly mitigated the impact of the crisis on their economies and societies, which finally began to breathe a sigh of relief. In this picture, we see a liquefied natural gas facility in Porto Venere, Italy, as an example of the new facilities known to the European Union countries and helped to a large extent to alleviate concerns about gas and oil supplies, although the echoes of the Ukrainian war still cast a shadow over future expectations. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)