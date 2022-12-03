The introduction of a price ceiling on Russian oil hurts the European economy the most. This is how Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó on December 3 assessed the decision of the G7 countries and Australia to set the price limit for energy resources at $60 per barrel.

“The European Union introduces a cap on oil prices. However, it is high time for Brussels to realize that this and similar measures harm the European economy the most. It is necessary to increase the number of energy carriers, because this would lower prices, ”said the Hungarian diplomat.

Szijjarto stressed that in the framework of the negotiations on the maximum price for Russian black gold, Budapest managed to defend its interests.

“We succeeded in protecting the security of our country’s energy supply,” he wrote on his Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

On December 2, the G7 countries and Australia agreed on a ceiling price for Russian oil of $60 per barrel. The new policy will take effect December 5th. On the same day, the EU member states reached an agreement on the maximum price for Russian energy resources.

After that, the European Commission reported that the price ceiling for Russian oil would not be applied for 45 days in relation to ships of the G7 countries that loaded before December 5 and unloaded at the port of destination until January 19. It is noted that the price for petroleum products will be finalized later.

On the same day, December 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not accept the price ceiling for Russian oil. How the work will be organized will be announced later, after the analysis of the situation.

In turn, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, announced that Russia would stop supplying oil to European countries against the backdrop of the introduction of a price ceiling by the European Union. At the same time, the Russian embassy in Washington noted that the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian oil contributes to increased uncertainty and higher costs for consumers of raw materials.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them. The head of state also recalled that there are no guarantees that the practice of the price ceiling will not be extended to other industries and will be applied not only against Russia.