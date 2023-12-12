Abdullahian was speaking from Doha about the source of arming Hamas and Hezbollah, which Israel has been fighting for more than two months, noting that Ukraine is a “potential black market for weapons.”

In response to a question about Tehran’s support for the two groups, he said: “If you ask me where they can get weapons, one of the black markets is Ukraine. Very easily and without much effort, they can get everything they need in Ukraine.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister continued: “In the past, I would like to be frank, we provided all kinds of support to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Jihad, taking into account international law and the Human Rights Convention.”

He also said that Hamas and Hezbollah “are capable of producing their own weapons.”

Ukraine strongly condemned Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, and supported “Israel's right to defend itself” like most Western powers.

In the wake of the violent Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah opened another front in the conflict, and began exchanging shells and missiles on a daily basis with Israel across its borders with Lebanon.

Iran says it is not involved in the conflict, and was not aware of Hamas' plan to launch a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.