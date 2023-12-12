“We cancer patients found particularly interesting the proposal made by the president of Salutequità Tonino Aceti who could suggest to the doctor who prescribes an analysis, an assessment or hospitalization, to do it directly at the time of prescription, avoiding the patient having to face a series of steps that lead to access to services and care that are very distant in time”. These are the words of Antonella Barone, Favo – Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology, on the occasion of the first Salutequità Summit, in which the 10 levers for equal access to relaunch and modernize the National Health Service were presented.