Iran has executed a 17-year-old convicted of murder, according to human rights organizations. Hamidresa Asari was executed on Friday in the prison in the city of Sabsewar in the eastern Iranian province of Rasawi-Khorasan, the human rights organizations Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR), both based in Norway, said on Saturday. The Persian-language satellite television channel Iran International also reported on the execution.

Human rights activists: violation of UN convention

Hengaw and IHR said, citing documents seen, that Asari was 16 years old at the time of the crime and 17 years old at the time of his execution. He was reportedly sentenced to death for killing a man in a fight.

According to human rights organizations, with the execution Iran once again violated the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which defines every person under the age of 18 as a child. Iran is one of the few countries that sentences minors to death, explained IHR. Iran also executes more young people than any other country. According to the organization’s count, at least 68 minors have been executed in Iran since 2010.