Cesare Mevoli (FdI) in the storm: “Elena Cecchettin? Embarrassing”

Cesare Mevoli in the storm. A few hours from the initiatives for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womenthe municipal councilor of Brindisi of Fdi was hit by criticism for a Facebook post in which he launched a heavy attack on Elenathe sister of the deceased Giulia Cecchettin.

Second Mevoliit would be “embarrassing” to “media overexposure” of the girl and it would be for “the frontal attack on all men, combined with a strong desire for repression and ‘alternative education’”. For the exponent of the party of Giorgia Meloni the problem, he wrote, “is that he takes the chair and without anyone asking him, blames and dictates the rules that all men must slavishly observe”.

But that is not all. As he writes Everyday occurrencein a second post Mevoli he goes so far as to argue that those who commit feminicides are not “children of toxic masculinity”, but rather, according to his theory, “they are re-educated, deconstructed, feminised” and “weak” men. These words have done nothing but amplify the controversy.

Naturally, the opposition immediately made itself felt. The PD Puglia officially asked for his resignation: “When a city councilor, a public official, writes that men who commit feminicides they are not virile, we cannot only be indignant and distance ourselves but we must demand respect”, declared the regional secretary Domenico De Santis.

“Cesare Mevoli he should apologize and reflect before pronouncing such abominations on alleged deficits of masculinity, he should bow before the demeanor and intelligence of Elena Cecchettin who makes mourning a political act, through profound words of indignation and an incentive to intervene in defense of women, should resign, simply recognizing that he is inadequate”.

But the city councilor, for his part, does not intend to take steps backwards. And he has already replied to the dems: “As always the PD he throws everything into confusion”, he declared, “the important thing is to raise a fuss. I will never give up expressing my point of view, whether it is shared or not.”

