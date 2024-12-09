Ana Peleteiro, Olympic medalist and European triple jump champion, has denounced in a video on her Tiktok account the rapes and psychological abuse suffered by an ex-partner. The athlete has dared to explain this chapter of her past to warn that “getting out of a narcissistic relationship is very complicated because they reduce your self-esteem.”

“I woke up at night having sex without my consent. “It changed absolutely everything about me, from my clothes to my hair, to the way I act with my family,” explains the 29-year-old Galician, among many other aspects of this toxic relationship from the past artificially sustained by her feelings. towards him. “And yet I stayed,” Peleteiro repeats as a tagline in the video about the emotional bond that united him to that person.

“He said that if we didn’t have sexual relations the relationship would deteriorate and that anyone who didn’t eat at home would eat out. And if he was unfaithful to me later, I wouldn’t be surprised,” Peleteiro denounces, in addition to tolerating “the new friends he had every month,” acquaintances from “a thousand years ago,” who were actually “lovers.” “She told me that I was completely crazy, that they were inventions in my head and that I was going to end up breaking up our relationship with so much distrust,” she adds.

“I didn’t speak publicly about our relationship because he who doesn’t know doesn’t spoil it. And he threatened to leave me if I uploaded a story with him to the networks,” he says about his ex-partner’s emotional blackmail. “When the pandemic arrived it left me alone for four months having the opportunity to spend it together. “I discovered that I had a double life,” he continues.

Peleteiro also highlights other sexist attitudes of this person in the couple’s daily life. “When we moved in together he told me that the kitchen was mine alone, that he was not going to take care of any of the cooking and housework. He would disappear and say that he needed his space, that I should trust him,” he says.

For all this, and based on this complicated experience in his life, Peleteiro advises those in a similar situation to “run away” because “you will never be happy and they are doing you a lot of harm.” The bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020 also recommends that they help themselves with “therapy” and their loved ones to get out of that toxic loop and find “real, good and beautiful love.”