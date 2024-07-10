PlayStation’s strategy is paying off and it proved it with Ghost of Tsushima topping the list of best-selling games for May 2024 in the United States.

Ghost of Tsushima It is a single-player video game exclusive to PlayStation consoles, which was recently released for PC almost 4 years after its launch in 2020; becoming the best-selling video game of May in its first month of release.

The list after the bestsellers was like this:

Ghost of Tsushima Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Helldivers II MLB: The Show 2024 Sea of ​​Thieves Minecraft Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy Stellar Blade

Source: Sony.

What strategy did PlayStation use with Ghost of Tsushima?

PlayStation’s strategy is not to release its games on PC at the same time as on its consoles, unlike what Xbox does for example, in order to increase sales within its platform and give this feeling of exclusivity.

This decision works perfectly, as PlayStation 5 led the hardware market against Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S during 2024.

