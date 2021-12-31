In a statement issued at the start of a week of the second anniversary of the killing of its most prominent military leaders, the Iranian Foreign Ministry renewed the description of the killing of Soleimani as a “criminal act” of the United States, referring to it as a “terrorist attack planned and executed by the US administration at the time in an organized manner, and the White House is currently bearing responsibility for that.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry statement continued by saying: “In accordance with international and legal standards, the US administration bears a decisive international responsibility for this crime,” explaining that this includes “all perpetrators, issuers of orders, direct and culprits of this terrorist crime.”

From Friday afternoon, a series of activities will be launched in Iran on the anniversary of the killing of Soleimani and the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, with eight of their companions, with an American strike as their convoy left Baghdad airport.

There will be activities until January 7, most notably a central celebration on Monday, and a presentation of Iran’s “missile capabilities” next Friday.

Soleimani, who was entrusted with foreign operations in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, and one of the most prominent architects of Iran’s regional policy, died in a strike carried out by a US drone shortly after leaving Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Trump confirmed at the time that he was the one who ordered this strike, noting that Soleimani was planning “imminent” attacks against American diplomats and military personnel.

Tehran responded days later with missile strikes on the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, where American soldiers are located, and since then it has repeated its demand for the withdrawal of American forces from Baghdad.