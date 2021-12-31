Álvaro Medran has already been introduced as a new footballer for Al-Taawoun, a Saudi Arabian team. The 27-year-old Real Madrid youth squad has been received with honors and star status, after triumphing for two seasons in MLS (at Chicago Fire). The bet on him is strong and they have made him one of the highest paid players in the competition.

There he will meet illustrious footballers who have made a career in Europe, such as Vietto (he went through Villarreal, Atlético, Seville and Valencia and is now at Al-Hilal) or Ever Banega, who is an idol in Seville and now he is in the ranks of Al-Shabab.

After his great performance in the United States and after finishing his contract in Chicago, there were several LaLiga teams, Serie A, Brazil and even Beckham’s Inter Miami who put an offer on the table to get his free arrival, but the offer that came to him from Arabia was financially irrefutable. This Thursday, he was presented at a ceremony in which he was accompanied by Borja Couce, his representative.

Madridista past

Medrán made his debut for Real Madrid, under Ancelotti, just seven years ago. After failing to establish himself at the Bernabéu, he tried with good fortune at Getafe and Valencia, where he shone. He also went through Alavés and Rayo Vallecano before rolling the blanket around his head and trying the North American experience, where he was fired in a big way by the Chicago fans. The Cordovan has known how to move by his concerns not only football but also cultural and that is why he believes that his time in Saudi Arabia also enriches him in every way. In Valdebebas he left a great memory for his personality and professionalism. The madridistas will now have a reason to look askance at how the Arabian League goes every week, increasingly curdled by its economic power.